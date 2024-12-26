Lakers' LeBron James Sets Multiple Christmas Day Records in Win Over Warriors
Another Christmas Day game means more records broken for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
James broke three different records in the Lakers' holiday 115-113 win over the Golden State Warriors. James became the first player to score 500 points on Christmas Day all-time.
The 20-time All-Star forward also took the crown for all-time steals on Christmas Day with a total of 32. He also became the player with the most wins on Christmas Day, earning his 11th on Wednesday.
James recorded a team-high 31 points to go along with four rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block against the Warriors. He shot 12-of-22 from the field, including 2-of-4 from the 3-point line. James came up big for the Lakers as Anthony Davis was sidelined by a sprained ankle early in the game.
For the fourth time in his career, James faced Stephen Curry on Christmas Day. Curry, who went on a 13-point scoring run in the final minutes of the matchup, heaped high praise for his former Team USA teammate.
"It's always a blast," Curry said. "Like, the competitive spirit, the history, his greatness. It allows me to just appreciate all that we've been through, all the battles back and forth and the fact that in 2024 we're still doing it. And somehow the games are pretty electric and kind of a must-see TV situation. I love it. ... You don't know how many opportunities you'll get to do it on this type of stage. So you kind of relish in it.
"That's why it sucked so much to lose just because these are kind of those moments that matter a little bit more."
The broken records and holiday win over the Warriors come less than a week before James' 40th birthday. Along with all the accolades, James also had some parting shots for the NFL before heading to the locker room.
In a interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters, James called out the NFL.
"I love the NFL," James said. "But Christmas is our day."
While there has been negativity surrounding the declining viewership of the NBA, James made sure to put the league's stamp on Christmas Day. Aside from the Lakers-Warriors matchup, there were many other entertaining games such as the New York Knicks-San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves.
