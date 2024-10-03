Lakers News: LeBron James' Son Says He Can Beat His Dad in 1-on-1
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' family remains all over sports news.
His eldest son, Bronny James, has been most prominent ever since the Lakers drafted the young guard with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Now, Bronny and LeBron are likely going to be the first father-son duo in history to play together in the NBA.
However, another James son recently made the news for going against his father.
NBA Future Starts Now shared a video on social media asking Bronny's younger brother, Bryce James, "Who do you think would win 1-on-1, you or your dad?"
Bryce's answer was simple: "Me."
That's certainly confident, given that his father is often considered the greatest basketball player of all time.
Bryce is a senior at Sierra Canyon High School. Currently, the 6-foot-4 guard is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star recruit. He also plays with Strive for Greatness in Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League.
"Bryce James is the son of LeBron James and that means, like his older brother Bronny, he’s under the microscope," 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein writes. "Bryce needs to be given time and space to run his own race though."
"He may not be the dynamic athlete or playmaker some expect at first, but he is a fundamentally sound player with solid perimeter size and a good early skill-set. He possesses clear shooting potential with naturally soft touch, compact release, and the ability to make both threes and pull-ups," Finkelstein adds.
"His left hand is advanced for his age and he also has a good early understanding of the game. Physically, he has a solid build for an underclassman, but is still just growing into his body a bit and so far from a finished product," Finkelstein notes.
Bryce has already received offers from the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Duquesne Dukes.
Meanwhile, LeBron James' resume speaks for itself.
LeBron entered into the NBA straight out of high school and was the first overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft and has been one of its top players ever since.
In his 21 seasons, LeBron averaged 27.1 points, 7.5 total rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game. He also holds countless NBA records, including most games played/started (287) and the most career points scored (48,177).
LeBron is also a 20-time All-Star, NBA Rookie of the Year, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, four-time NBA Champion, and was named to 20 All-NBA teams.
