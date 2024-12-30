LeBron James Weighs in On Lakers Future, Leaves Door Open For Potential Exit
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is one of the best, and arguably the best, basketball players of all time.
James has been at the top of the basketball mountain for a long time, but Father Time is undefeated. We've seen times this season where it looks like Father Time has caught up to James. However, he is still pushing through and is being an impactful player for the Lakers.
James still has some ways to go. Nonetheless, it's unclear how long he has left. One thing is for sure: James wants to end his career with the Lakers but admits he's not naive to the nature of the business that is the NBA.
James spoke to the media on Monday, saying he wants to end his NBA career with the Lakers in Los Angeles.
“I think that’s the plan. I would love for it to end here. ... I came here to finish the last stage of my career and to finish it off here. … Hopefully I don’t have to go nowhere before my career is over.”
James is in his seventh season in Los Angeles, and while it hasn't all been pretty, the Lakers are always in contention with James on their side.
The now 40-year-old still has some gas left in the tank, but it is certainly not full. James' tank is closer to empty than it is full, but he appears to still be good enough to be a top player for a championship-level team.
As we all know, James is not going to give his all night in and night out in the regular season. Because of that, it is vital the Lakers bring in players to carry the load on nights when James is not 100 percent or does not play at all.
However, once the playoffs roll around, James turns up his play due to the urgency of each game and the schedule being on his side, as he is the oldest player in the league.
It's unclear when James will hang up his basketball shoes, but it is near. James signed a two-year, $101.3 million contract with a player option for the 2025-26 season. The deal includes a no-trade clause and a 15 percent trade kicker.
James can become a free agent after the 2024 season or at the end of the 2025-26 season. If all works out for James, his last season will likely be in the 2025-26 campaign.
