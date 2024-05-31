Longtime Lakers Star Target May Not Return to Current Team, Could LA Make a Run?
The Los Angeles Lakers' upcoming summer may be the most crucial in recent memory for the franchise. Depending on how things go, the next decade could be written, especially if the team uses all their available first-round picks in a trade.
Los Angeles isn't going to have any cap space to work with but they could always try to do a sign-and-trade if they want. It would hard-cap them so it would need to be done on a player that they truly believe in.
One name that seems to be available this offseason is guard Klay Thompson. Thompson has long been a target of the Lakers and is scheduled to be a free agent.
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, it's becoming more of a reality that Thompson could end up leaving the Golden State Warriors this summer. The two sides haven't seen eye-to-eye on a contract recently, which could leave him to depart.
"It’s the final month of Klay Thompson’s current contract with the Golden State Warriors, and there remains a realistic chance these are the fading days of his 13-year run with the organization."
He will be out of the Lakers price range but if Thompson wants to come to Los Angeles, the two teams could make it work. Golden State may be hesitant to send Thompson to the Lakers but it would be better than losing him for nothing.
Thompson would be an ideal fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, giving them a true knockdown shooter. His dad played for the organization, giving him real ties to the Lakers.
However, this pairing is unlikely to happen simply due to the financial obligations that it would take. Even with a sign-and-trade, Los Angeles would have to give up assets to Golden State. It's not to say that it can't happen but it's less likely than other scenarios.
