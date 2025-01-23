Anthony Davis Injury Status For Lakers vs Celtics
The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to play some better basketball. While they are 3-2 in their last five games, they'd like to string together some wins.
The Lakers have been able to stay remarkably healthy this year. Their two most important players have been able to play the majority of the games so far this season.
LeBron James is 40 years old and he has only missed four games so far this season. His health has been a big reason why the Lakers have been able to move all the way to fifth in the Western Conference Standings.
Anthony Davis has also been mostly healthy this season. too. He has only missed four games this season, as well.
Davis has a long injury history and has been able to buck that issue in the last couple of years. That doesn't mean he hasn't gotten hurt a couple of times.
The Lakers are taking on the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. It's a game that is big for both teams.
Neither the Lakers nor the Celtics have been playing their best basketball recently. They both need a win so they can start to build some confidence.
Ahead of the game, Davis has found himself on the injury report. He is listed as probable with right calf soreness.
While Davis and James have been mostly healthy this year, that's not something that the team can count on moving forward. They are looking around the trade deadline for options to help them hedge against some injuries.
The Lakers have been making calls, so it remains to be seen if they end up making a move for a star or if they add around the fringes. The Dorian Finney-Smith trade helped add to their defense, but they need a more offensive-minded player with D'Angelo Russell gone.
As long as Davis and James are on the court at the same time, they have a chance to win a lot of games. Keeping them healthy is going to be the key to the rest of the season.
Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season.
