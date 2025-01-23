LeBron James Injury Status For Lakers vs Celtics
The Los Angeles Lakers are getting set to take on the rival Boston Celtics tonight from Crypto.com Arena and will be looking to add another victory to the win column. Los Angeles is coming off a dominant win over the lowly Washington Wizards but the team has been a bit streaky of late.
If they can take this game against the defending champions, it could be a good measuring stick contest for them. Los Angeles has been a bit inconsistent this season, going back and forth from looking like a good team and a very poor team.
But entering this game against Boston, the Lakers could be without some crucial players. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis landed on the injury report entering this game.
However, James was listed as probable for the matchup, indicating that he will likely suit up against the Celtics. Having James back on the floor will make a big difference for this Lakers team as they try to pull the upset over their longtime rival.
Despite being in Year 22 of his NBA career, James has continued to put on a strong showing. The veteran has averaged 23.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game this season.
James has continued to defy what we all believed was possible, especially from someone who is 40 years old. But the Lakers still rely on him throughout games and James keeps delivering in a manner that has been consistent over his long NBA career.
Assuming that James does play in this game, it could give the Lakers a big edge over Boston. The Celtics have strong wing depth so having James on the floor could help Los Angeles negate it all.
Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can give the Lakers problems on both ends of the floor but James can provide a boost to the team. His ability to still take on tough defensive assignments is impressive and will make for a great challenge against the Celtics.
This will be the first meeting between Boston and the Lakers for this season.
