Lakers Fans Will Love Latest Comments From Trey Jemison III on Bench Strength
The Los Angeles Lakers are a completely different team than in years past. The Lakers were not fun to watch in the years after the title and before his team.
Not only that, but the team had no identity. The Lakers were all over the place, and while they had LeBron James and Anthony Davis (at the time), the team had extreme limitations.
While one could argue that this current Lakers team has limitations, there is no denying that this version of the Lakers is fun to watch and has an identity.
We've witnessed that this season and, especially, for the past month and a half. The Lakers have players who play their role well, including two-way center Trey Jemison III.
Jemison, who is on a two-way contract, has provided some depth to the team and has played his role well. While he doesn't play much when he gets the chance to, he plays well and talks a lot.
He got an increased role on Friday against the Clippers and had a great quote that many Lakers fans would love.
After the game on Friday, he was specific about the Lakers bench identity.
“You want this win, you have to come fight us, literally fight us … let Bron and Luka go kill and let us do our dirty work,” said Jemison.
Jemison did his part and then some for the Lakers. In his recent appearance, he tallied five points and six rebounds in a very productive 22 minutes of action.
His energy and toughness are contiguous. It's no coincidence why the Lakers are undefeated whenever he takes the court for the purple and gold.
The Lakers are 10-0 in games played with Jemison on the court. Although his minutes are limited, the win over the Clippers could supplant him into a more defined role with a team that lacks a backup center.
The 25-year-old from Alabama signed a two-way contract with the Lakers in mid-Janiaury. Prior to that, he was with the new Orlean Pelicans organization.
Jemison signed with them in the summer and was waived in early January.
Now, he has a chance to be a difference-maker with a team with title aspirations.
