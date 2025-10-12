Lakers Notes: LeBron James Injury Update, Luka Doncic Prediction, Austin Reaves Talks LeBron Future
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will miss the start of the regular season with sciatica. A prominent sports injury doctor gave his timeline of when he thinks fans can once again see The King back in action.
In other news, fellow superstar Luka Doncic received a major prediction from rival general managers ahead of his first full season with the purple and gold. The prestigious honor would be nice, but Doncic has made clear that his No. 1 priority is to win multiple championships in Los Angeles.
Finally, Austin Reaves opened up about LeBron, making a bold prediction regarding the all-time leading scorer's future. The King is coming off a productive season, putting up 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
When Will LeBron James Return to Lakers? Injury Doctor Weighs In
Lakers’ Luka Doncic Receives Major Prediction From Rival GMs
Lakers' Austin Reaves Makes Bold Prediction on LeBron James' Future
NBA GMs Confused About Lakers Star Luka Doncic's Position
Lakers Earn Praise For ‘Underrated’ Offseason Additions
Lakers Stunningly Disrespected by NBA GMs in New Survey
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.