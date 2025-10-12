All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LeBron James Injury Update, Luka Doncic Prediction, Austin Reaves Talks LeBron Future

Gabe Smallson

Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) react after a basket against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will miss the start of the regular season with sciatica. A prominent sports injury doctor gave his timeline of when he thinks fans can once again see The King back in action.

In other news, fellow superstar Luka Doncic received a major prediction from rival general managers ahead of his first full season with the purple and gold. The prestigious honor would be nice, but Doncic has made clear that his No. 1 priority is to win multiple championships in Los Angeles.

Finally, Austin Reaves opened up about LeBron, making a bold prediction regarding the all-time leading scorer's future. The King is coming off a productive season, putting up 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California.

