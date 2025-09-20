Luka Doncic Shouts Out Lakers Organization for Support Throughout EuroBasket
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the business of making their star players happy. They have generated a reputation around the league as one of the most player-friendly organizations.
Luka Doncic is the newest star player to call Los Angeles home. He signed an extension with the Lakers in the offseason because he feels the support that they have already given him.
More news: Lakers' West Rival Interested in Austin Reaves in Potential Free Agency
The Lakers made sure to support him this summer while he was participating in EuroBasket and representing Team Slovenia. Doncic shouted the team out for supporting him while he did that.
Luka Doncic shouts out the Lakers for their support
Doncic made sure to give the Lakers the proper credit for all of the support that they gave him this summer. He let ESPN's Dave McMenamin know that.
"The support from the Lakers organization and Laker Nation [was] amazing," Doncic said. "It meant so much to me that Rob, Jeanie, Kurt, Linda and Dr. Sims came to Poland and that Lakers fans were watching EuroBasket and cheering for Slovenia."
Doncic has an immense amount of pride representing his country. He wants to be a player that little kids in Slovenia can look up to. That's why he represents them as much as he can.
The Lakers were happy that he went and played in EuroBasket. It gave them a chance to see how he looks after making a body transformation ahead of this season.
More news: Pau Gasol Sends Message to Luka Doncic on Lakers Future
The Lakers need Luka Doncic to be at his best to compete for a title
If the Lakers are going to have any shot of winning a championship this season, they need Doncic to play at the highest possible level. He is one of the best players in the world, especially on offense.
The Western Conference is the much harder conference to be in this season. Most of the great teams in the league reside out West, so that hurts the Lakers' chances of making a deep run.
After being traded to the Lakers last season, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. He shot 43.8 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.