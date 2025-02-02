Luka Doncic Still 'Stunned' by Trade to Lakers: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers shocked the basketball world on Saturday night, trading away star big man Anthony Davis to land star guard Luka Doncic. When the trade was first announced many believed that it was fake or that ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania had been hacked.
But this was in fact very real and the two teams worked in silence to get this deal done. More details have been coming out about how this all went down but the players involved are still in shock.
Charania reported that Doncic was "still stunned" about the trade just hours after it came down.
“This deal materialized in the shadows … LeBron James had no idea this was coming. Anthony Davis had no idea this was coming. I’m told Luka Doncic is still stunned about this trade.”
It was also reported that the Lakers didn't communicate this deal with co-star LeBron James. It seems that the Lakers and Mavericks simply made this big decision without consulting their other star players.
This was simply a trade that nobody saw coming and yet is one of the biggest in NBA history. The magnitude of this trade is unlike any other we have seen in a long time and maybe ever.
The Lakers land a 25-year-old star in his prime to pair with James for the next few years. But the team has changed the trajectory of their decade with his deal, having a young star to build around once James does retire.
Davis was a special player for the Lakers, but the chance to land Doncic seemed to be too much for the Lakers front office. His ability on the court is incredible and the front office seemed to jump at the chance to get him. The team likely wasn't sure if they would ever have a chance to land him again.
It will take some time for the players involved to make sense of this trade but this is still very shocking. The entire NBA world is buzzing because of this trade and we may never see a more wild deal in history.
