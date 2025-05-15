Magic Johnson Makes Pitch for Kevin Durant to Join Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers will look to make some noise next season after a disappointing end to the 2024-25 season.
The Western Conference will be a bloodbath yet again, but the Lakers will do all they can to ensure they're in the thick of things next season and beyond. It's no secret that the Lakers could and should make some changes to their roster to go to the next level.
We're all waiting to see what moves they will make to better the roster, but if you ask NBA legend and Lakers great Magic Johnson, he suggests they got big game hunting.
Johnson took to X to congratulate former MVP and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant on winning the Magic Johnson Award. While Johnson was congratulating him, Johnson also said that he wished Durant were a Laker.
"Congratulations to the 2-time Magic Johnson Award winner Kevin Durant. I’m so excited Kevin Durant won this award because is he always so gracious to the media and fans, I love his game, who he is as a man, and all the great community work that he’s doing in the DMV area with the youth. Kevin is an outstanding entrepreneur and a big Commanders fans. I wish he was a Laker! lol," wrote Johnson.
Durant has now earned the Magic Johnson Award for the second time in his career. Presented annually by the Professional Basketball Writers Association (PBWA), the award recognizes an NBA player who not only performs at a high level on the court but also consistently displays professionalism, openness, and respect in interactions with the media and fans.
The 36-year-old superstar may have played his last season with the Phoenix Suns. There is some chatter that the Suns and Durant could agree to part ways with each other this summer.
While adding Durant would certainly elevate the Lakers' star power, it might not be the most practical move for a team that clearly struggled with depth—a weakness that was exposed during the playoffs.
With Luka Doncic already leading the offensive charge, bringing in Durant could be viewed as redundant. What the Lakers truly need to contend next season and beyond is improved defense, a stronger bench, and more size. Durant, though still performing at an elite level, is not an ideal fit for the team’s current trajectory due to his age.
That said, there’s growing speculation that Durant could request a trade. If that happens, it won’t take long to see whether the Lakers plan to seriously pursue him.
