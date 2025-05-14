Former All-Star Gilbert Arenas Says Knicks Star Resembles Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant
The Los Angeles Lakers season ended abruptly a few weeks ago when they were bounced in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers proved to be the inferior team, and it is clear they are still some ways away from being a contender next season and beyond.
The expectation is that this will happen, especially under their superstar guard Luka Doncic. Time will only tell, but that is the expectation. In the meantime, these 2025 playoffs have been worth watching, and by the looks of it, we will have a new champion once again.
One of the shining teams is the New York Knicks. The Knicks have had a stellar playoff run, and it is all thanks to their star guard, Jalen Brunson.
Brunson is playing out of his mind, doing his best to guide the Knicks to their first title in over 50 years. Brunson is taking over games like no other, so much so that former NBA All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas compared Brunson's closing ability to that of Lakers and NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Arenas appeared on the All The Smoke podcast and had the ultimate praise for the 28-year-old guard.
“Brunson has a skill set that is only given to certain type of men. Jordan had it, Kobe had it," said Arenas.
“I think Brunson, mentally, is the closest thing to what Kobe was in a fourth quarter.
“No matter what happens, he can be 0 for 20; in the last five minutes you already know, everything went out the window. It is different. He’s gonna go four for five. He’s gonna put the team on his back.
“And it’s hard to find that skill, right. And he’s a guy who has it.”
The former Villanova Wildcat is proving that he is not only an elite player but also one of the best players in the league today.
His playoff numbers tell us the whole story. Brunson is averaging 30.1 points per game in 10 playoff games prior to Wednesday's Game 5, along with 8.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 0.5 steals while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three in 40.1 minutes of action.
Bryant was the epitome of a closer, possessing a relentless mindset and the ability to take over games in the fourth quarter. Brunson is displaying a similar mentality, and it’s translating into results on the court.
More Lakers news: Lakers Job Post Seemingly Takes Shot at Luka Doncic
Lakers Land Potential Anthony Davis Replacement in Latest Mock Draft
Breaking Down Lakers Unrestricted Free Agents
Lakers' Dalton Knecht Goes Viral For Partying After Playoff Exit
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.