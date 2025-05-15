Lakers' LeBron James Urged to Rejoin Former Team in Shocking Take
LeBron James enters the offseason with a player option, meaning he technically could leave the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. However, most people are assuming he will return to the Lakers to run it back with Luka Doncic.
However, there are some rumblings and takes as to where he could play next year if he were to move on from the Lakers.
Nick Wright on the Dan Patrick Show suggested James should go back to his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who could use his help after bowing out in the second round yet again, even after winning 64 games during the regular season.
“Year 23 — go back home, win a title with Cleveland, or at least make another Finals is something for LeBron James,” Wright said. “You couldn’t go there if they won 64 games and won the Finals, but when they just keep getting clocked in Round 2… Who’s your starting three? Max Strus? I think I’m an upgrade."
For that to happen, the Cavaliers would need to make a trade with the Lakers to make the money work, so on the bright side, the Lakers wouldn't lose James for nothing in that scenario.
The Cavaliers are definitely an intriguing landing spot from an on-court standpoint. Donovan Mitchell is an elite offensive guard, while Evan Mobley won Defensive Player of the Year and is developing into an offensive threat.
James would fit well with the roster, which could use a great playmaker, given the struggling health issues and inconsistency of Darius Garland, and of course, he would be happy to go home as well.
It is unlikely James would actually leave the Lakers, but the Cavaliers are certainly an intriguing option for him if he were to leave.
It is much more likely James gives the Doncic in LA experiment a chance, given how talented a player he is, and how hastily built the roster was this season.
The team didn't even have a center after a failed Mark Williams trade, which ended up costing the team in the playoffs against Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
While James has every right to be picky about where he wants to play, given that he is entering his 23rd NBA season, it is hard to imagine him leaving the Lakers, even if he is at least a bit enticed by returning home to a roster that won 64 games this past season.
