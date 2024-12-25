Magic Johnson Reveals Truth That Will Likely Make Lakers Fans Angry
The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to many of the top names in the league throughout history. Due to their location, aggressive approach, and rich history, the Lakers will always be in on the top players.
Whether via trade or free agency, the Lakers always have a shot to bolster their roster and grab a superstar. They don't always land every player, but when they do, it is league-altering; we've seen it time and time again, but as of late, that has not happened. The last time it did happen was in 2019 when the Lakers traded for Anthony Davis. Since then, L.A. has made trades, but most of them have been bone-headed moves.
However, they had a chance to make trades for the betterment of the team. In a recent appearance on FS1's "Speak," Lakers superstar, legend, and NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson said Los Angeles had trades for DeMar DeRozan and Buddy Hield "done."
"They had the trade done — Kuzma for DeMar," Johnson said.
"And then we were gonna get Buddy Hield," Johnson continued. "That's all that we had to do."
For one reason or another, the Lakers failed to get either of those players, who could have been better fits alongside Davis and LeBron James at the time. Instead, the Lakers made a move for Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021, which involved Kyle Kuzma plus Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and a first-round pick to Washington.
That is now one of, if not the worst, trade the Lakers have done in their franchise's history.
Johnson was the Lakers' president of basketball operations from 2017-19. During that time, Johnson had opportunities to upgrade the Lakers' roster that never came to fruition. He had a lot on his plate and abruptly resigned from his position in April 2019 following a 37-45 season, the first season James was a Laker.
The Lakers have had multiple opportunities, even after Johnson, to do great things to their roster, but they were not aggressive in their approach.
It's clear as day that the Lakers need to make a move this evening before the trade deadline. While they are expected to do so, the front office has disappointed more times than not.
It's been almost two full years since the Lakers made a significant move, and the expectation is they will do just that to bolster their roster and expand the window, ever so slightly, for James and Davis.
