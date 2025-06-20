Mark Walter Could Make Sweeping Changes Following Lakers Purchase
The Los Angeles Lakers now have a new controlling owner. For the first time in forty years, the Lakers will be owned by someone without the last name "Buss".
The shocking sale of the team will have ripple effects throughout the league. Having the team sell for $10 billion is a shocking number, but it puts a big number out there for any other franchise that might sell.
New owner Mark Walter will still allow Jeanie Buss to be the governor, but that might not mean that she has ultimate control of what happens with the roster.
The Lakers are usually seen as a destination for free agents. It's part of the reason that they have been so good for so long. The last few seasons, that hasn't been the case, though.
Walter is the owner of the Dodgers, and he has turned them into one of the best teams in baseball. When he took over before the 2013 season, he pushed aside the decision maker of the Dodgers a couple of years later because he believed they could do better.
That's exactly what happened. The Dodgers started spending a lot of money and started to land some of the best free agents in the game, including Shohei Otani.
Does that mean that something similar would happen with Rob Pelinka? Could Walter decide to move on from the Lakers' GM if he doesn't like how the team is able to finish in the next year or so?
In a report on The Athletic by Andy McCullough and Fabian Ardaya, the questions are raised on how Walter can improve the Lakers organization immediately, and that could include letting Pelinka walk if need be.
"What does this mean for Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick? Perhaps nothing. Walter does not conduct himself like George Steinbrenner, firing underlings seemingly at random. He stuck with Friedman and Roberts after the club lost the World Series in 2017 and 2018. Pelinka just signed a new extension, and Redick is only one year through a four-year deal. However, Walter has demonstrated his willingness to part ways with successful employees if he believes there are better choices available."
Pelinka was able to negotiate the trade for Luka Doncic, a trade that was perhaps the most shocking trade in NBA history. He should get a massive amount of credit for putting that deal together.
Either way, Pelinka shouldn't feel super secure in his position moving forward. He also shouldn't necessarily be looking over his shoulder. He needs to have a good offseason this summer, though.
Walter has a track record of turning franchises into championship-winning teams. Lakers fans are hoping that he can do that sooner rather than later with this franchise.
It doesn't look like Walter will be afraid to pay the luxury tax. He might even be willing to pay into the second apron. He seems to be made of money.
