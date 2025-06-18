Jeanie Buss to Run Lakers for Several More Years Despite Sale: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have been sold from the Buss Family to Mark Walter for a historic $10 billion. In what is being called one of the more shocking moves in franchise history, the Lakers' new era begins now.
Many fans have been excited over the thought of someone else running the team, but they may want to pump the brakes on that idea. According to NBA insider Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Jeanie Buss will still be running the team despite the sale.
"Important to note. Jeanie Buss will not only remain the Lakers governor, but will continue to run the team for “at least a number of years,” according to sources with knowledge of the deal. In other words, it was guaranteed as part of the agreement that Jeanie Buss would remain in charge for the foreseeable future & Mark Walter fully endorsed this plan, according to sources."
With Walter reportedly on board with this idea, Jeanie doesn't seem to be going anywhere. The Buss Family has spent a long time running the Lakers, and they weren't just going to give them up completely.
But things can change very quickly, and Walter could always decide to change his mind.
This situation is very similar to how former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was when he sold the team. Cuban was supposed to stay on with full control of basketball operations, but that quickly faded.
In all likelihood, Jeanie will remain with the team, but Walter will be calling the shots. Most people aren't willing to spend this type of money just to have the previous owner still making big decisions.
But this sale now ushers the Lakers into a new era where they may look like a very different organization.
“I’m really excited – now the Lakers will be able to spend like they should spend,” said one league source with ties to the franchise.
This is a good day for the Lakers, and the future of the organization should be one to closely watch.
