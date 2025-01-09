Massive Lakers Trade Proposal Sees LA Land Bulls Star For Playoff Push
The Los Angeles Lakers need to make major changes to their roster.
As it stands, the Lakers are 20-16 and sitting in the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. They lost to a depleted Dallas Mavericks team Tuesday night 118-97 without Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving.
L.A. was out-rebounded 44-34 and could only secure five offensive rebounds to Dallas' 11.
A big man is at the top of the wish list of the Lakers, and another star certainly wouldn't hurt to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Using the Spotrac trade machine, here is how a deal could look to satisfy those needs and facilitate a deep Los Angeles playoff run.
Lakers receive: Zach LaVine and Walker Kessler
Bulls receive: Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood, Patty Mills, a 2030 first-round draft pick swap from Lakers, and a 2025 second-round draft pick
Jazz receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish, protections of 2027 first-round draft pick, 2029 first-round draft pick, and a 2029 second-round draft pick from the Bulls
At a glance, the Lakers finally get their center in Walker Kessler, and even more star power on their roster in Zach LaVine.
Kessler is having a career year with 10.4 points per game and 11.3 rebounds per game. Both of these totals are good for the highest average in his three NBA seasons and will complement Anthony Davis in the front court.
LaVine is averaging 23.1 points per game and shooting 51% from the field. That is exactly the kind of star that not only LeBron will enjoy playing with, but Laker fans will enjoy watching.
The Bulls (17-19) get arguably the best haul in this potential trade their assets, draft picks, and keeping Nikola Vucevic. Rui Hachimura, a fan favorite in L.A., is having a slightly down year with 11.9 points per game on 48% shooting, but cleaning the glass the best he has since the 2020-21 season with 5.1 boards per game.
Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood, who have yet to play this season, will provide depth to the Bulls roster when they get healthy, and Patty Mills, should Chicago keep him, would be a great veteran locker-room presence.
Utah (9-26) are in rebuild mode and will surely benefit from the youth and draft picks they are stocking up on. Jalen Hood-Schifino, only 21-years-old, has never really fulfilled the potential the Lakers had for him, but a new team, with far less expectations and pressure, could prove to be the perfect prescription for that.
Reddish (25) is a part of the youth movement in Utah and is only getting 3.4 points per game in 18.4 minutes averaged per contest. Depending on how the Jazz would use him, he can be a valuable rotational piece
