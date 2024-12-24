Massive Trade Proposal Has Lakers Landing $33 Star From West Rival
The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing solid basketball lately. They've found their groove a bit and have shown vast improvement on the defensive side of the ball.
The Lakers still have a long way to go if they want to be considered legitimate contenders this season, and the only way they can reach those heights is to make a massive trade or two. Los Angeles is one of the few teams who need to make a trade to get them over the hump.
L.A. has been linked to many names so far this season, but it is unlikely they will get most of them. However, the Lakers have a chance to acquire a handful of names, including this West star guard.
This latest trade proposal sees the Lakers land $33 million star guard CJ McCollum from the New Orleans Pelicans, a team they are familiar with trading with.
Lakers receive: CJ McCollum and Daniel Theis
Pelicans receive: John Collins, Jarred Vanderbilt, and a 2025 second-round draft pick from Lakers
Jazz receive: D’Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood Schifino, Christian Wood, Javonte Green, protections off a 2027 Lakers first-round draft pick, a 2029 first-round draft pick from the Lakers, and a 2025 second-round draft pick from the Lakers
This massive trade proposal sees the Lakers give up all of their biggest assets for the sharpshooting guard and Daniel Theis, who could be a solid big man to fill the frontcourt woes L.A. has endured thus far.
This three-team trade also sees four current Lakers land with other Western Conference teams.
Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt has yet to play this season as he is still recovering from two-foot surgeries he underwent this past offseason. Whether he will have any value on the trade market is a mystery; however, the hope is that he will play sometime in January.
As for the rest, long-time trade assets D’Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood Schifino, and Christian Wood, land with the Pelicans, who are looking to be sellers as we approach the trade deadline.
In this scenario, the Lakers upgrade their backcourt and frontcourt by adding two players who could immediately impact their team.
McCollum is a sharpshooter who is averaging 20.6 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field and 32 from three. This has been limited this season, only playing 14 minutes per game and averaging 3.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
