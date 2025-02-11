Mavericks Owner Seems to Take Shot at Luka Doncic in First Comments Since Lakers Trade
Luka Doncic is on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Just over a week after the seismic trade shook the basketball world to its' core and the reality is barely setting in for Lakers fans. As Doncic looks set to make his debut Monday night, fans will see him don the historic purple and gold uniform for the first time.
A move of this magnitude obviously wouldn't have come without criticism from fans, pundits, and critics alike, but the most recent shot taken at Doncic came from the slovenian's former boss.
Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont minced no words when discussing his now-former superstar.
"If you look at the greats in the league, the people you and I grew up with — [Michael] Jordan, [Larry] Bird, Kobe [Bryant], Shaq [O'Neal] — they worked really hard, every day, with a singular focus to win," Dumont said. "And if you don't have that, it doesn't work. And if you don't have that, you shouldn't be part of the Dallas Mavericks.
"That's who we want. I'm unwavering on this. The entire organization knows this. This is how I operate outside of basketball. This is the only way to be competitive and win. If you want to take a vacation, don't do it with us."
Dumont is not the first to attack Doncic's physical condition and work ethic.
Chris Canty, a former NFL veteran and host of ESPN radio's Unsportsmanlike radio spoke on Doncic following his recent NBA Finals loss to the Boston Celtics.
"We never questioned Dirk Nowitzki's work ethic, we never questioned his commitment to try and improve his body and his game, in order to contend in a championship round. We never questioned his disposition, his mentality, we're questioning all those things with Luka."
As for Doncic, fans will anxiously await his debut with Los Angeles and the start to another chapter of his illustrious career.
Coming off a trip to the NBA Finals, Doncic is currently averaging 28.1 points, 7.8 assists, and 8.3 rebounds this season.
