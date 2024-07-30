Lakers News: Max Christie Explains Decision to Re-Sign with LA
One of the very few significant moves the Lakers have made this offseason comes in the form of their soon-to-be third-year guard, Max Christie. The first move the Lakes made this offseason was re-signing Christie an hour before the start of free agency.
Before the signing, all signs pointed to Christie being back in purple and gold, and that seemed to be the case all along, according to the 21-year-old himself.
In a recent interview with Jovan Buha of The Athletic, he explained his decision to re-sign with L.A., which had been his desire all along.
“Back and forth negotiations it was pretty mutual. It was really me, coach [JJ] Redick, and Rob [Pelinka]. We were all trying to get on the same page, really, because I wanted to be a Laker. I wanted to come back, and I think we have a really good team, and so I wanted to be a part of that. It was cool. I wanted to get it done before free agency started just to, you know, get rid of all that turmoil and stuff, so I'm glad we reached an agreement, you know, right before it started."
Christie and the Lakers agreed to a four-year, $32 million contract, with the final year of the deal being a player option. After two years of being in and out of the rotation, the 21-year-old is promised to be a key piece in the 2024-25 season.
His second season in the league was primed to be a promising one, but it was inconsistent in terms of getting playing time. In 67 games, Christie averaged 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14.1 minutes of action and appeared in 67 games.
Christie is confident about what the Lakers have in place regardless of their inactivity this summer. If Christie can prove to be a reliable option in the rotation (and all else breaks their way), the Lakers could be one of the top teams in the Western Conference. However, there are a ton of 'ifs' regarding L.A.
