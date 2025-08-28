Micah Parsons’ Tweet After Luka Doncic to Lakers Resurfaces Following Blockbuster Cowboys Trade
A post on X (formerly Twitter) about Luka Doncic and his move to the Los Angeles Lakers by NFL defensive end Micah Parsons resurfaced following his trade from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.
"Yoo wtf going on in Dallas?" Parsons wrote in February.
Now Parsons, much like Doncic, has stunned fans and teammates alike with his high-profile move to a contender.
The Lakers shocked the basketball world with their move for the five-time All-Star, sending a key piece in Anthony Davis over to the Mavs in exchange for the young star. The Doncic deal is perhaps more shocking than the trade involving Parsons due to the unexpected nature of it, but it is just as important of a move.
Parsons, much like Doncic, had played his entire professional career with the Cowboys until he was traded, and will now be playing in the same conference as his former team. He made four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams, and is perhaps the best player at his position in the NFL.
The 26-year-old defensive end submitted a trade request earlier in the NFL offseason due to unsuccessful contract negotiations with the Cowboys.
"Yes I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet," Parsons wrote. "I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this [America's] team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA. Unfortunately I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to [closed-door] negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me.
"...Up to today, the team has not had a single conversation with my agent about a contract. Not one demand has been made by my agent about money, years or anything else."
Both former Dallas sports stars will play their first full season with their new teams in 2025-26, and will look to make a major impact as they chase a championship in their new cities.
