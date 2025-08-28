Lakers’ Rob Pelinka Breaks Silence on Luka Doncic Playing In EuroBasket Following Scary Injury
Los Angeles Lakers fans held their breath when Luka Doncic was fallen into during EuroBasket. There was some thought that the injury could have been an issue when it first happened.
Doncic ended up suffering an extremely minor injury, and he was able to play a short time after that. The Lakers were thrilled that he didn't have an injury that he needed to miss time with.
General manager and president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka was among those with the Lakers who were holding their breath when the injury happened. He recently shared his feelings about the injury and playing with the Slovenian team.
More news: Lakers Rumors: Insider Explains Why LeBron James Won't Get Traded This Season
While speaking at EuroBasket, Pelinka revealed that he didn't have any issues with Doncic continuing to play.
"Zero problems. I mean, it's just something that we believe in for the Lakers organization. And their leadership, and obviously their executives, have been great. It's been a collaborative partnership with them (Team Slovenia). We had one of our Los Angeles Lakers coaches, Coach Greg St. Jean, added to the staff, just for support. So we'll continue to support Luka throughout his career so he can do great things for the Lakers and for the Slovenian team."
Doncic has made it clear how important it is for him to play for his national team, so the Lakers have to let him do it. While there is always a risk of injury, he could get himself injured while working out on his own, too.
More news: Lakers Predicted to Make Blockbuster Trade This Season
The Lakers are not worried about Doncic playing for Team Slovenia
Los Angeles likes that Doncic is playing for his national team. It's a great way for him to maintain staying in shape, which is something he's had issues with in his career.
The Lakers are expecting him to be the best player on the team next season, even better than LeBron James. He carried the Mavericks to the Finals in 2024, so they know he has that talent in him.
Doncic will feel much more comfortable with the Lakers now that he has spent an entire offseason in Los Angeles. He should be ready for his best season yet.
After being traded to the Lakers, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.