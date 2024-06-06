Lakers News: Mike Breen Reflects on JJ Redick Coaching Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are still searching for their next head coach. The Lakers are doing their due diligence and conducting an extensive search for their next head coach.
The search could be winding down soon, and all signs point to ESPN commentator JJ Redick for being the next Laker head coach. Redick has made a strong impression on the Lakers brass, and he's viewed as the frontrunner for the job.
Many, including his broadcasting partner, Mike Breen, believe he has the potential to be a phenomenal head coach. Breen recently appeared on The Dan LeBatard Show and reflected on the Redick coaching rumors.
Breen gave himself some credit to begin with.
"I have my own coaching tree now," Breen jokingly said.
Breen later said why he believes Reddick could be a good coach.
"I do. His knowledge of the game is scary, and you could tell when he talks to coaches how they respond, when he talks to players how they respond," Breen continued. "You add that to his love of the game, and I'd always heard that everywhere he went, he was a great teammate; he understands all that. You never know til a guy's in the position, but I think he has all the characteristics to be a great head coach."
Breen and Redick have been broadcast parents for only the last three-plus months. Redick joined the lead team on ESPN/ABC of Breen and Doris Burke. In only a few short months, Breen also sees the potential that the Lakers brass sees.
Redick himself stated on The Gojo and Golic Show that he would address those rumors after this NBA Finals matchup between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, which tips off on Thursday. All signs point to the Lakers hiring the inexperienced mastermind.
He's highly regarded among his peers and the Lakers. It's only a matter of time before the news breaks, and it appears that we'll have to wait until the end of the NBA Finals.
More Lakers: Lakers Will Try to Trade for All-Star Guard If He Doesn’t Extend with Current Team