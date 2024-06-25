Lakers News: More Odds Come Out About Bronny James Being Drafted By LA
The NBA Draft is two days away and could be a massive day for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers could go multiple ways with the picks they hold on Wednesday and Thursday, picks No. 17 and No. 55. The Lakers could throw in No. 17 as part of a trade package or keep it and draft and develop a prospect.
When it comes to the No. 55 pick, it appears that the Lakers have a clear path in mind-drafting USC freshman Bronny James, the son of the legendary Lebron James. The signs are all there, with FanDuel Sportsbook offering +100 odds on the Lakers choosing Bronny.
The dream of James playing with his son will likely become a reality.
Bronny is coming off a lackluster season with USC, playing well below what many thought he'd be like coming from high school. Nonetheless, despite his poor play, mainly due to the cardiac arrest he suffered last July, he has shown his true potential in pre-draft workouts. Bronny has shown true skill and potential to be a vital role player in the NBA.
The 19-year-old only measured out as 6-foot-1 and change at the NBA Combine (though h wa's listed officially at 6-foot-4 in college) but can potentially be a defensive Stallworth despite his lack of size. Throughout this draft process, his comparisons have been to Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Davion Mitchell.
If the Lakers happen to pick anybody but Bronny with the No. 55 pick, it would be a massive shock.
