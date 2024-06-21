Lakers Showing Interest In All-Pac 12 Forward Prior to NBA Draft
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly one of several teams interested in drafting former Colorado forward Tristan Da Silva next week, per ESPN's Jeremy Woo. Along with the Lakers, the Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly also interested in Da Silva.
The Lakers have the No. 17 overall pick, the Heat have the No. 15 overall pick, the 76ers have the No. 16 overall pick, and the Kings have the No. 13 overall pick. Da Silva has worked out with the Portland Trail Blazers so far during the pre-draft process.
Since all of the other teams reportedly interested in Da Silva are picking ahead of the Lakers, they would have to pass on him for the Lakers to have a shot at drafting him.
The 23-year-old Da Silva spent all four years of his college career at Colorado, where he posted career averages of 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Da Silva's averages rose almost every season in most stats, and he averaged 16 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in his final season of college.
He also played a career-high 34 minutes per game as the Buffaloes finished the 2023-24 season 26-11 and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16.
Da Silva did a great job showing up for the Buffaloes during their postseason run, scoring at least 17 points during all three of their NCAA Tournament games. During his career, the 6-foot-9 forward was first-team All-Pac-12 in 2023, and second-team All-Pac-12 in 2024.
The NBA Draft begins next week on June 26, when the Lakers will make their first pick with new head coach J.J. Redick. Da Silva appears to be a contender for the Lakers' pick, but the team will have other prospects in mind as well.