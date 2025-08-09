Multiple New Lakers Ranked Among NBA's Most Overrated Players
The Los Angeles Lakers had to improve their roster from last season after getting bounced from the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
It was clear to everyone in the organization that the Lakers weren't good enough in certain spots, especially at the center position. They ended up signing Deandre Ayton to fix that.
More news: Lakers’ LeBron James Reacts to Shedeur Sanders NFL Debut in Preseason
Perimeter defense was a struggle for them a year ago, so they brought in Marcus Smart to help with that off the bench. Unfortunately, both of those players are being called overrated.
Two new Lakers players are named overrated by Bleacher Report
Recently, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report put out the top five most overrated players in the NBA in the last five years. Both Ayton and Smart appeared on the list, and for different reasons.
The reason for Ayton's inclusion is due to his low motor and his refusal to take more shots around the rim.
"Ayton’s knack for playing below the rim and away from the basket persists, too. His mid-range touch is decidedly above average but not nearly enough to offset abnormally low attempts at the hoop and charity stripe," Favale wrote. "Among all bigs over the past five years, he has finished no higher than the 44th percentile of rim volume and no higher than the 32nd percentile in the rate at which he draws shooting fouls."
Smart's inclusion on this list is due to some ghastly stats he has put up on the offense end of the court.
More news: Lakers’ Austin Reaves Projected to Land Massive Contract Next Year
"Out of the 155 other players to attempt as many shots since 2020-21, Smart's 50.1 effective field-goal percentage ranks 143rd," Favale added. "The point-blank finishing has been good. Any positive indicators from the perimeter have proven to be blips."
Those stats are hard to argue, and the Lakers are decidedly taking on risks by signing both players. Both moves could end up blowing up in their face by the trade deadline.
Neither player has been able to play a lot of games in the last few seasons, either. That lack of availability makes these stats even worse to think about.
Both Ayton and Smart are looking to turn their careers around in one of the most pressure-packed environments in the NBA.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers.