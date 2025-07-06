Multiple Teams Have Reached Out to Lakers Regarding LeBron James Trade
LeBron James has spent the last several years of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He moved to L.A. after his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Many expected him to spend the final years of his career with the Lakers, especially since the Lakers made the decision to draft his son in the second round of the NBA Draft a year ago.
Rich Paul released an interesting statement regarding James' future.
“LeBron knows the Lakers are building for the future, and he also wants to compete for championships,” Paul said. “We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we’ve had for eight years with Jeanie (Buss) and Rob (Pelinka) and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.”
Because of that statement, several teams have reached out to the Lakers inquiring about his availability in a trade.
The Lakers have been approached by multiple teams, although nothing has transpired yet.
"There were a few inquiries from eyebrow-raised teams, sources said, just to gauge whether this was something or nothing," ESPN insiders Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst write. "For now, there is no action. But it is surely being monitored."
It doesn't look like the Lakers are going to move him because James isn't actually interested in leaving Los Angeles.
James is still one of the best players in the NBA, even though he is 40 years old. He is still going to be a hot commodity if he ever were to put himself on the trade market,
James has a no-trade clause, so he would only be moved if he wanted to move out of town. He wants to win one more championship before he retires, which could be fairly soon.
At his age, he only has a couple of good years of basketball left in him. He would love to do that in Los Angeles, but he also wants to make sure they have a good enough team to compete for a title.
If James were to be traded, it would likely be to one of the teams that have a realistic shot at winning the title. New York, the Golden State, and Boston would be the top contenders.
This past season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
