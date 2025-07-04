Lakers Expected to Sign Former Warriors Guard in Free Agency: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers made their big free agency move by signing Deandre Ayton to be their starting center this season. That was easily the biggest roster hole they needed to fill.
That's not the only hole that they have, though. They still need to get some better perimeter defensive players, especially after losing Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets.
With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as their starting backcourt, they don't have great defensive guards. They are trying to add a former Warriors and 76ers guard to give them some help on that front off the bench.
Read more: Lakers Unlikely to Land Star Big Man Due to High Cost: Report
The Lakers are looking to sign De'Anthony Melton in free agency. According to Bret Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Lakers are the favorites to sign Melton at this point.
Adding Melton would give the Lakers a defensive option at the point guard spot who won't allow players to get past him easily, which is something they struggled with this season.
Melton isn't a player who is going to do a lot offensively efficiently, but he can still give a team 10 or 12 points per game, even off the bench. The key for him is staying healthy.
Melton played just six games this season for the Warriors before tearing his ACL. He should be ready to go to start next season, and he is generating interest from multiple teams.
The other reason why the Lakers are interested in Melton is because of his solid three-point shooting. He's a career 37 percent three-point shooter, which is valuable for a team that doesn't hit a lot of threes.
More Lakers news: Lakers Top Draft Pick Out for Summer League With Injury
Los Angeles is hoping to land Melton to fortify their bench. That is what they are looking to upgrade on their roster at this point, now that they have Ayton as their starting center.
The Lakers still have several tradable contracts, so they can still make a big move if they can find a willing dance partner. Some of those contracts might be on the move in the reported seven-team trade that is trying to be finalized.
In six games with the Warriors this year, Melton averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: NBA Insider Says LeBron James Wants Out of LA, And Lakers Want Him Gone
Lakers Involved in Potential Historic 7-Team Blockbuster Trade: Report
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.