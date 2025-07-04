Lakers' Required Trade Package With Heat For Andrew Wiggins Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of tradable contracts that they can use to improve their roster. Now that they have their starting center, they can focus on improving the wing spot and the bench.
One player who has been brought up as a possible trade target is Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins was involved in the Jimmy Butler trade this season.
Wiggins might not be the superstar player that he was projected to be when he was the number-one pick back in 2014, but he's still a solid player. Miami won't part with him for a cheap price, though.
If the Lakers are looking to make a move for Wiggins, he won't come cheaply. They'd have to give up a first-round pick in addition to Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht.
Hachimura has a tradable contract, but he played really well for the Lakers this year. His ability to hit threes and defend on the perimeter is something that is very valuable to them.
Wiggins is a better defender than Hachimura, but is not nearly as good of a three-point shooter. Wiggins does give them more of an offensive punch, but they don't really need that.
It's clear the Lakers are not committed to the future of Knecht on their roster. They already tried to trade him once, shipping him to Charlotte for Mark Williams before calling off the trade.
Trading two players and a first-round pick for Wiggins seems like a steep price for someone who is already 30 years old and has peaked as a player.
The pressure to win now in order to appease LeBron James is high, so they still might make a move like this if they believe Wiggins gives them a better chance to win right away.
After being traded to the Heat, Wiggins averaged 19 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. He shot 45.8 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
