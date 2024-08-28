NBA 2K25 Ratings Revealed for Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis
After a gold medal finish in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Lakers superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis look to lead the storied franchise to an NBA record-tying 18th title. With the season on the horizon that also means the next installment of popular video game NBA 2K.
The global release of NBA 2K25 is less than two weeks away, as the video game is scheduled to be available to the public on September 6, 2024. On Monday the game developers at 2K released the top-10 player ratings for their fans.
The Lakers will probably be a popular 'Play Now' selection for those expected to purchase the game on it's release date, due to them being the only team in the game with two players in the top-10. James had the sixth highest rating in the game at 95, while his running mate Davis rounded out the list at number 10.
Lakers backcourt mates D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves had their 2K rating released as well. The third and fourth highest rated players on the team also cracked the top-100 amongst all NBA players at 81. Russell's 3-point shooting rating should be extremely high after coming off a campaign in which he broke Nick Van Exel's record for 3-pointers made in a single season by a Laker. The former Ohio State guard also had a career high in 3-point percentage at 42.4 percent.
Rookies Dalton Knect and Bronny James also had their rankings released with the other players selected in 2024 NBA draft.
The former Southeastern Conference Player of the Year in Knecht was expected to be a lottery pick in this year's NBA draft, but after sliding to the Lakers at 17 his 2K rating took a hit.
LeBron James was asked about the selection of Knecht and raved about the Lakers having the opportunity to draft him, per The Washington Post's Ben Golliver.
“Dalton, besides Bronny, was my favorite player in college basketball. … I did not think he would fall to 17 at all. … I’m glad he did,” James said.
The most talked-about player from the draft this year was Bronny James who rounded out the rookie ratings towards the bottom at 68 overall. The former USC point guard was selected with the 55th overall during the second round, so the rating that James received does appear justifiable. Both Lakers rookies with have an opportunity to boost their ratings based on how they perform in their first NBA season.
