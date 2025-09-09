NBA Insider Reveals Major Update on Lakers’ Trade Plans
The Los Angeles Lakers made sure to make some important improvements to the roster over the summer. They knew they had to improve the center position, so they signed Deandre Ayton.
Marcus Smart was also brought in to help their perimeter defense, which was one of the biggest needs they had coming out of the playoffs a year ago against the Timberwolves.
Despite these moves, they still might need to make additional ones to truly compete for a championship. One insider talked about the chances of them making a trade.
NBA Insider Addresses The Possibility of The Lakers Making a Trade
NBA insider Marc Stein talked about the possibility of the Lakers making a trade at some point this season.
"They signed Luka Dončić to a three-year max contract extension worth $165 million on the first day such a deal was permissible (Aug. 2). They have LeBron James under contract for one more season. And they will be on the lookout, I’m told, for the proverbial right deal to present itself to upgrade on the wing if possible and add to a list of newcomers headlined by Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia."
The wing spot is certainly the weakest part of the starting lineup for the Lakers, although Rui Hachimura played pretty well for Los Angeles a year ago.
Still, Los Angeles could be on the hunt for a player who is a little better on the defensive end of the court to supplement the offensive firepower they have.
The Lakers Could Be a Team to Watch Closer to The Trade Deadline
Stein notes that the Lakers could decide to make a trade for a wing player near the trade deadline this season.
"I don’t think that means they’ll swing a deal for just anyone between now and the Feb. 5 trade deadline, but league sources say L.A. would indeed have interest in adding a two-way swingman who can raise their ceiling."
The Lakers might be more willing to make a move if LeBron James continues to get antsy. If they want to keep him for the rest of his career, however long that might be, making a win-now move is necessary.
