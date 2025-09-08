Lakers' LeBron James Speaks on Post-Retirement Plans
21-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers superstar power forward LeBron James offers hint at his intentions following his retirement.
It's no surprise that the future first-ballot Hall of Famer is contemplating the end of the line.
During an interview with China's only English-language channel, CGTN Sports Scene, James revealed that, whatever he does next, it will absolute not involve a coaching career.
"No. No, no, no, no, no. No coaching for me," James laughed when asked. "I'll inspire the game. I love the game. But I don't have coaching in my future."
James, 40, will be the oldest active player in the league for the third straight season. He's also slated to break his own NBA longevity record — 22 seasons, a tie with Hall of Fame wing Vince Carter — this year, when he suits up for his 23rd pro year.
James May Be Old, But He's Still A Superstar
James' prolific production given his advanced age is fairly remarkable.
In 70 healthy bouts for the 50-32 Lakers last season, the 6-foot-9 vet averaged 24.4 points on .513/.376/.782 shooting splits, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks per. He was named an All-Star and an All-NBA Second Teamer for his efforts.
As a four-time league MVP, four-time champion, and four-time Finals MVP, James theoretically has plenty of wisdom to impart on any future young charges.
He has occasionally clashed with younger players, as when now-nine-time All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving demanded a trade away from the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. James has also frequently sent passive aggressive missives to teammates on social media or traditional media.
It's tough for superstar players who weren't part of the Boston Celtics' 1960's dynasty era to effectively make the transition to a head coaching career. Magic Johnson didn't last long leading the Lakers, nor did he enjoy the job. Steve Nash survived for just a shade over two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets before being let go. Wilt Chamberlain also lasted for one year with the ABBA's San Diego Conquistadors. Tim Duncan served as a the San Antonio Spurs' assistant coach for a few seasons, before stepping away again.
