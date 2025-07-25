NBA Insider Reveals Why Bradley Beal Spurned Lakers for Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers have been looking to improve their roster this offseason after falling to get out of the first round of the playoffs. They were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in just five games.
Los Angeles was trying to sign Bradley Beal once he was waived by the Phoenix Suns, but he spurned them for the crosstown rivals. He ended up signing with the Clippers instead.
The two LA teams weren't the only teams who were pursuing Beal, but those two may have been the frontrunners. One NBA insider revealed why he chose the Clippers instead of the Lakers.
According to Brett Sigel of ClutchPoints, Beal didn't have much interest in the Lakers once they revealed that they wanted him to be their sixth man and come off the bench.
The primary reason why Beal signed with the Clippers is because of the fact that he has a chance to start for them. Beal clearly believes that he is still a starting-caliber player.
This past season, the Suns demoted Beal to the bench after a stretch of poor play and a lot of missed games due to injuries. He's looking to have a better year with the Clippers.
Los Angeles wasn't going to demote Austin Reaves to the bench after he set career-highs in almost every statistical category. He has certainly earned his starting spot.
Luka Doncic is the other starting guard, and he's certainly not going to be coming off the bench. Beal thinks he's got a better shot to start with the Clippers, so that's why he's there.
Los Angeles decided to pivot and sign Marcus Smart instead. He should help them with the perimeter defense off the bench, which is what they need the most at the moment.
Smart is a much better defender than Beal is, if he can stay healthy. Both Smart and Beal have had issues staying healthy and staying on the court. The Lakers are betting that Smart's health will be better.
This past season with the Suns, Beal averaged 17 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
