NBA Insider Weighs In On Possibility Of Lakers' LeBron James Joining Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will soon enter his unprecedented 23rd season in the league.
The 40-year-old may have a ton of wear and tear on his body, but he has shown no sign of slowing down, at least when it comes to his play on the court. James is still at the top of his game, and he will continue to play a vital role with LA, despite no longer being the No. 1 option.
James's future in LA was in limbo throughout the summer, as rumors circulated that he would request a trade. However, none of that materialized.
Still, that didn't stop a handful of teams, particularly the Golden State Warriors, from attempting to trade for the 21-time All-Star.
A James trade to the Warriors seems unlikely as things stand, and NBA insider Rachel Nichols doesn't see it happeningeither.
In a recent appearance on the Open Floor NBA podcast with Chris Mannix, Nichols shut down a potential trade of James to the Warriors and said 'Stop trying to make fetch happen.'
“There’s a little bit of stop trying to make fetch happen with the LeBron situation. Did you see the reporting this week that they have continued to go back to the Lakers about LeBron James?” Nichols said.
“Because that’s not a smart move for the Lakers. Like even if LeBron goes to them, which by the way he has not. And I will still maintain LeBron James for all the bluster and all the social media posts and all the stuff, he does not want to leave Los Angeles.
“He will fight tooth and nail to get them to do what he wants, but he does not want to leave Los Angeles. So I don’t think he’s going to ask for a trade to San Francisco. And even if he does, there is zero reason for the Lakers to do it. They’re gonna take the Jimmy Butler contract back? Which was, by the way, what the offer was, according to I think it was Mark Stein’s outfit that reported it.”
“So stop trying to make fetch happen. Move on strategy-wise. Figure out something else. I know it doesn’t hurt to bank a phone call, but I was surprised to see fresh reporting this week of them making another attempt.”
James and the Warriors have been linked for the past year and a half. Golden State has done their best to try to acquire James, but the Lakers and James have both been adamant about making things work.
James is nearing the end of his career, and it appears that he will finish his career in LA.
