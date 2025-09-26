NBA Insider Would Be 'Shocked' if Lakers Don't Make Big Trade This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into this season thinking that they need to win now. LeBron James will end this season at 41 years old, and there are a ton of question marks surrounding LA as the season approaches.
Rob Pelinka understands that, and that's why he went out and signed Deandre Ayton to a two-year deal to help improve the center spot and Marcus Smart to help the perimeter defense.
The Lakers were the third seed in the Western Conference a season ago, so they feel good about the current roster. Still, one insider would be very surprised if they don't make a trade.
NBA Insider Thinks The Lakers Will Make a Trade at Some Point
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints shared that he would be shocked if the Lakers don't use one of their assets to make a move at some point this season.
The Lakers have a ton of expiring contracts that they can use as assets to make a move to improve the wing spot or the center spot. Those are the two biggest areas of focus.
Of course, the team has to show that they can be competitive in a very tough Western Conference by the trade deadline to justify any kind of move, even if it is a little bit of an overpay.
Los Angeles still has a lot of faith in the current roster to get things done, but there is a chance that Ayton continues his poor play. Then, an upgrade at center would be necessary.
The Lakers Will Likely Use Their Trade Assets at The Trade Deadline
Rob Pelinka will give the Lakers ample time to see if the current roster will work before making a trade. Still, he has too many assets to keep them all in what is a critical season.
Wasting one of James' last good years in the NBA is not an option for this organization. They don't want to have him leave without getting at least one more title.
Pelinka will have to wait and see what kind of players are available at the deadline before he makes any moves. He needs to make a good decision when it comes to trading assets.
