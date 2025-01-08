NBA Issues Update on Lakers-Hornets Game Amid LA Wildfire Concerns
The Los Angeles Lakers' matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday could be postponed due to the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared a statement by NBA spokesman Mike Bass.
“We are in communication with the Lakers and Hornets and continue to closely monitor the situation to determine if any scheduling adjustments are necessary related to tomorrow night’s game.”
The Lakers are set to play their first of a five-game homestand on Thursday, but depending on how things transpire in the next 24 hours, it could be postponed for another day.
The city of Los Angeles is not in a good spot as things stand.
The major brush fires in SoCal have affected the foothills of Pacific Palisades, a Los Angeles coastal neighborhood. Another brush fire erupted in the evening in the Eaton Canyon area near Altadena, prompting mandatory evacuations. Then, the Hurst Fire erupted in the Sylmar area late Tuesday night.
The National Weather Service said winds are expected to peak in the early hours of Wednesday when gusts could reach 80 mph. Isolated gusts could top 100 mph in the mountains and foothills.
"Widespread damaging north to northeast winds and extreme weather conditions will continue through mid-afternoon," NWS Los Angeles warned Wednesday. "Downed trees and power lines, power outages, hazardous driving conditions, increased traffic, and airport delays should be expected across the Southland. Any wildfires that start will likely spread rapidly with extreme fire behavior."
Red flag warnings are in effect and will remain in place until 6 p.m. Thursday for the Malibu coast, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, the San Gabriel Valley, the San Fernando Valley, Calabasas, the Santa Clarita Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains, and the 5 Freeway and 14 Freeway corridors.
According to Weather.com, Los Angeles' air quality, specifically the downtown area, is at 86 as of Wednesday afternoon, which is considered moderate.
The air quality is acceptable; however, some pollutants may cause a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
- Watch Duty organizes information on a map of the U.S., which is dotted with flame icons representing active wildfires
- Genasys Protect is a citizen site and app. Officials in your community use Genasys Protect to share safety information and instructions with you during emergencies.
To help, click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation.
Click here to donate to the Salvation Army for fire relief efforts.