Norman Powell Injury Status For Lakers vs Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to play their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, for their 58th game of the season.
The Lakers will take on the Clippers for the second leg of a back-to-back. The Lakers will play host to the Clippers this time after the two previous matchups against them were played at their new state-of-the-art arena, the Intuit Dome.
The Lakers will look for their 37th win of the season and expand their lead in the Western Conference standings over the Clippers by an even wider margin.
The Lakers may be without some key players for this matchup, and the same could be said for the Clippers. Prior to the game, Clippers star guard Norman Powell is listed as questionable due to a knee issue.
Powell is in danger of missing his fifth consecutive contest due to left knee patellar tendinopathy. If the veteran swingman remains on the shelf, Amir Coffey, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Derrick Jones are all candidates for an increased role.
Powell last played on Feb. 13 against the Utah Jazz, and he was spectacular. In that game, he recorded 41 points on 13-for-26 shooting from the field, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 46 minutes.
It was Powell's first 40-point game of the season.
Powell has played like an All-Star this season, averaging 24.2 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 42.8 percent from three in 33.6 minutes of action and 45 games.
Powell's career against the Lakers has seen him average 21.0 points and 2.0 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three.
This matchup against the Clippers will be the third matchup of the season. This will be the rubber match between the two, but they won't need to wait long to face each other again, as they will play against each other on Sunday.
Both games will be at Cyrpto.com Arena, home of the Lakers.
The Lakers may be at home but are the underdogs in this matchup with a +4.5 spread. Nonetheless, they will look to expand their winning streak to five games.
The Lakers are 9-3 against division opponents. They rank last in the Western Conference with just 42.4 rebounds per game, led by LeBron James, who averages 7.8.
Tip-off is at 7 p.m. PT.
