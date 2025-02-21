Notable Former Lakers Who Suffered Same Injury as Victor Wembanyama
The NBA was surprised to hear that Victor Wembanyama is going to miss the rest of the season. He just played in the All-Star game, so this was shocking news to get.
Wembanyama will be missing the rest of the season with deep vein thrombosis, also known as DVT. That is a clot that can be very serious if not properly dealt with.
Because of this, the Spurs will likely drop out of the hunt for the playoffs. That also means that the Lakers will likely not have to face them in any possible playoff series if they had been able to win the play-in.
There have actually been a couple of players who have played for the Lakers who had the same issue that Wemby is going through. Each of those players were able to get through it and continue their NBA careers without a problem.
Brandon Ingram suffered from this in his final season with the Lakers back in 2018-2019. He missed the final 19 games of the season do to DVT.
As we know, Ingram was able to recover from that and make an All-Star team. He has continued to be a really good scorer and is still a really good player.
Ingram was recently traded to the Toronto Raptors and just signed a max extension in Toronto. He hasn't had any issues related to DVT since.
Christian Koloko also had to deal with DVT while in the NBA. In fact, he had to deal with the issue before he got to the Lakers.
Koloko had DVT at the end of the 2023 season with the Raptors. The Lakers clearly felt comfortable enough with his recovery to sign him in free agency before this season.
Koloko was officially cleared by the NBA to continue playing in October and has not suffered any effects from it since. As long as this is managed properly, players can come back from it.
The Spurs are confident that Wembanyama can come back from this to start next year with no negative effects. They think he can still be the dominant player he has been.
