Mark Williams' Agent Claims Lakers Should Not Have Failed Him on Physical
Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams was almost a Los Angeles Laker.
L.A. and Charlotte fans and pundits alike were stunned when the Lakers' trade for the 7-foot former Duke Blue Devil was rescinded, after he failed his team physical.
Los Angeles had flipped standout rookie sharpshooting wing Dalton Knecht, little-used reserve small forward Cam Reddish, an unprotected 2031 first-round draft selection, and first-round pick swap rights in 2030 to Charlotte for the third-year big man. All those pieces reverted back to the Lakers when the deal was called off.
Shams Charania of ESPN reports that Williams' agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, has now issued a statement questioning the Lakers medical staff's decision to fail Williams in his physical.
"The overwhelming sentiment, after conferring with multiple, nationally recognized doctors, is that the Los Angeles Lakers should not have failed Mark Williams on his physical," Schwartz said.
"Mark was ready and able to play for them and should have been given that opportunity," Schwartz continued.
Never mind that Williams has only been available for 86 games across his two-and-a-half pro seasons, and had only recently returned from an 11-month foot injury absence.
Williams just faced off against the Lakers on Wednesday in Crypto.com Arena, his first game back for Charlotte since failing his Los Angeles physical.
He scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Charlotte's surprise 100-97 road win — but he also got utterly humiliated while trying to defend 21-time All-Star Lakers forward LeBron James on a breakaway dunk.
The Lakers will now be free to go big game hunting in the summer. Talented 3-and-D veteran centers like one-time Laker Brook Lopez (a North Hollywood native) and Pacers block machine Myles Turner seem like the most modern free agent fits, but a rim roller like Clint Capela could fit in nicely alongside freshly acquired All-NBA First Team Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic.
This season, Williams is averaging 16.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks a night. He would have been an improvement over current de factor Lakers starter Jaxson Hayes, but clearly his health gave the Lakers pause.
