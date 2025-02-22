Nuggets Stars Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon Could Miss Game vs Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to make a run up the Western Conference standings. Now that Luka Doncic is on the roster, they think they can make a run at the NBA title.
Right now, they sit fifth in the Western Conference standings. They sit just three games behind the second spot in the West.
The Denver Nuggets are currently in a tie for second in the West with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers could make up some ground on them if they are able to beat the Nuggets on Saturday.
Read more: Notable Former Lakers Who Suffered Same Injury as Victor Wembanyama
Los Angeles is hoping to be mostly healthy for this matchup against the Nuggets. Having Doncic out there will be nice so he can continue to knock off some rust.
The Nuggets might not be as healthy for this matchup, however. They have a couple of key players who could end up missing this big matchup.
Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are on the injury report ahead of this game. Murray is on there due to left knee inflammation, while Gordon finds himself on there due to right calf injury management.
Both of them are listed as probable, so Nuggets fans shouldn't be too concerned. This game will be nationally broadcast on ABC, so both teams are hoping to put on a good show.
The Lakes are not concerned with who might or might not play for the Nuggets. They only care about what they will be putting on the court themselves.
More Lakers news: LeBron James Injury Status For Lakers vs Nuggets
If Los Angeles is able to win this game, they will be just two games behind the Nuggets for third in the West. The Nuggets are one of the hottest teams in the league, though.
Denver has won nine straight games. They are going to be hard to beat, no matter who is out there on the court for the Nuggets.
As long as they have Nikola Jokic out there, the Lakers are in for a handful. They don't have the low-post presence to stop him down low.
Murray is averaging 21.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. Gordon is averaging 12.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers' LeBron James Breaks 22-Year Michael Jordan Scoring Record
Former Lakers Star Anthony Davis to Miss Revenge Game vs LA
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.