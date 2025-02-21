Lakers' LeBron James Breaks 22-Year Michael Jordan Scoring Record
The Los Angeles Lakers have been able to witness LeBron James' greatness for each of the last seven seasons. He has been everything they had hoped for and more.
James helped lead them to the NBA title in 2020. Lakers fans are hoping that isn't the only title that he's able to win in Los Angeles, but he still has some time left.
While he's been with the Lakers, he's broken numerous records. That includes the all-time scoring record when he passed another former Lakers, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
For as long as James has played, it seems like every game he breaks another record. He just set another one on Thursday night.
James and the Lakers were taking on the Trail Blazers in their second game after the All-Star break. In that game, James broke a scoring record that was held by Michael Jordan for over 20 years.
He became the first player 40 years or older to have multiple 40-point games. He had 40 points against the Trail Blazers on Thursday.
James has been one of the best players in the league for a long time. The fact that he can still score the ball at will at his age is incredible.
He shouldn't be able to score that many points when he's that old. There's a reason that he is considered either the best or second-best basketball player of all-time.
The Lakers need James to keep playing at this high level while Luka Doncic gets more comfortable with the roster. He's still shaking off some rust after missing a month and a half with a calf injury, as well.
Los Angeles shouldn't expect James to score 40 points every game, but having him be able to put up a bunch of points like that every now and then is nice for them to have.
Right now, the Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference standings. They still have time to make their way up to third in the standings, too.
So far this season, James is averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game.
