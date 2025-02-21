Former Lakers Star Anthony Davis to Miss Revenge Game vs LA
Former 10-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers center/power forward Anthony Davis, the returning centerpiece of the Dallas Mavericks' stunning blockbuster trade of Luka Doncic, will not be healthy in time to suit up against his old team on Monday, after all.
Per a Mavericks press statement, the 6-foot-10 Kentucky product is slated to have his strained left adductor reassessed in two weeks, meaning he will be on the shelf until at least that time. He hurt the adductor during his first healthy game in Dallas.
Per Kevin Gray of DLLS Sports, Mavericks head coach (and former champion Lakers assistant coach) Jason Kidd indicated in a recent presser that Davis has been on the mend of late and is back to lifting at least. Still, he is not entirely out of the woods just yet. Kidd revealed that the team was not yet sure if Davis would require a surgery to treat the ailment.
Given the timing, with the end of the regular season just two months away, a surgery would likely knock out the Mavericks' best player through the end of the year.
The Lakers and Mavericks stunned the basketball world when the two teams agreed to exchange Davis, then-starting Lakers 3-and-D shooting guard Max Christie, and a single first-round pick for five-time All-Star guard Luka Doncic (a much younger player who's already better than Davis ever was — although Davis is certainly a Hall of Famer himself), injured big man Maxi Kleber, and former Lakers champ Markieff Morris.
The Lakers also traded their rights to the L.A. Clippers' 2025 second-round draft pick and 2023 first-round draft pick bust Jalen Hood-Schifino to the Utah Jazz. Dallas shipped out their own 2025 second-rounder.
Dallas ditched Doncic for what feels like pennies on the dollar in terms of assets. Davis is a great player, but he's about to turn 32 (Doncic will be 26 this season) and has a lengthy injury history already. Christie has emerged as a legitimate role player this season, but he's never likely to be a star.
Other teams with more draft assets and young talent would likely have offered the Mavericks far more in exchange for Doncic, who's already seen as one of the league's best four players and may not even be in his prime yet.
This year, Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists a night, and if he can recuperate has a shot at making his sixth All-NBA team.
