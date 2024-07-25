Lakers News: Nuggets Starter Felt Like LA Should Have Won 2024 Series
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a disappointing 2023-24 season. In a season in which they were supposed to be a top team in the Western Conference and the entire league, they were once again depleted by injuries, which saw them battle out of the play-in tournament for the third time in four years.
The Lakers earned the seventh seed in the West after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans; however, that earned them a date with the defending champion and a team they had lost eight consecutive games to before the start of the series, the Denver Nuggets.
The Lakers were playing the Nuggets once again, and despite playing some good basketball, they still lost to the Nuggets in five games. The Lakers failed to do the little things down the stretch and have the others step up when needed most to win the series. Although Denver won the series, former Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope believes the Lakers should have come out victorious.
During a conversation on The Draymond Green Show, Caldwell-Pope explained why Denver did not deserve to win the matchup.
"We get to the playoffs, and we have no gas," said Caldwell-Pope. "We felt the Lakers should have beat us. We was down every game."
On the outside looking in, the Lakers should have beaten them. However, the Lakers, especially their role players, failed to do the necessary and little things to win a basketball game, let alone win four games in a seven-game series.
The Lakers dominated the series when it came to leading the game. Los Angeles led the series for over 150 minutes compared to just 50 minutes for the Nuggets. Despite the disadvantage the Nuggets had on that front, their best players and role players came up when it mattered most and played better than L.A.
It was as simple as that, and the Lakers' roster flaws were exposed against the defending champions, who eventually lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.
The former Laker, Caldwell-Pope, spent two seasons in Denver before leaving for the Orlando Magic this free agency period, signing a three-year, $66 million contract.
More Lakers: Former 2020 Champion Los Angeles Forward Ruled Out for Olympics