One-Time Lakers Guard Waived by Eastern Conference Team
The New York Knicks have waived former Los Angeles Lakers forward and sharpshooter Matt Ryan.
The Knicks PR account on X shared the news.
New York freed up two of its two-way spots Sunday by cutting Ryan and forward Jacob Toppin, the latter of whom had already been active for the maximum 50 games at the NBA level this season.
The 27-year-old Ryan, meanwhile, saw action in 19 games for the Knicks, averaging 1.5 points across 3.5 minutes per game.
Standing at 6-foot-6, Ryan logged just 68 total minutes with New York.
Ryan played in 12 games with the purple and gold during the 2022-23 season. He averaged 3.9 points per game, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 10.8 minutes while shooting 30.6 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three. The highlight of his season came early in the season when he hit a corner three to tie the game at the regulation buzzer against the Pelicans, giving the Lakers the win in overtime, 120-117.
Last season, Ryan spent his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he averaged 5.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.6 assists while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from three. Ryan played 28 games for the Pelicans after being claimed off waivers and signing a two-way contract.
In late October, he joined the Westchester Knicks after being selected first overall in the 2024 NBA G League Draft, and on Nov. 4, he signed with the New York Knicks.
The 27-year-old New York native has had his ups and downs in the NBA. He started his college career at Notre Dame before transferring to Vanderbilt, where he averaged 8.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. After Ryan's sophomore season at Vanderbilt, he transferred to Chattanooga, where he averaged 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 30.6 minutes per game in 33 games.
Ryan went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, and after the COVID-19 pandemic limited his prospects, he did not land a spot in the G League's bubble in 2020-21.
Ryan is looking to join his sixth NBA team in his career. He has played for the Celtics, Lakers, Timberwolves, Pelicans, and the Knicks.
More Lakers: Matt Barnes Shockingly Ranks Kobe Bryant Higher Than LeBron James
Lakers HC JJ Redick Weighs in On Support From Jeanie Buss This Season
Lakers' Dalton Knecht Listed as Trade Target For East Squad This Summer
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.