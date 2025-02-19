Patrick Beverley Believes Lakers' Austin Reaves is Best Third Option in NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of star power on their team.
After a seismic trade deadline move to acquire Luka Doncic and send Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, among other pieces, Los Angeles is looking to make a final push to try and compete for an 18th NBA title.
The Lakers won 10 of their last 12 games before the All-Star break including a six-game winning streak in the midst of landing Doncic.
As Los Angeles has been the center of much excitement in the basketball world lately, a former Laker discussed how they not only have the best third scoring option in the league, but potentially the fourth best as well.
Patrick Beverley spoke on his podcast, The Pat Bev Podcast, about the Lakers' depth going down the stretch and into the postseason.
"I like what the Lakers have. And you talk about a third option, you look around the NBA, he might be the best third option in the NBA in Austin Reaves."
In the 47 games Reaves has played this season, he is averaging 19.1 points per game on 44.6% shooting.
"You talk about your fourth option in Rui Hachinmura," said Beverley, "he might be the best fourth option in the NBA. I'm talking about on one team. I like the Lakers I like what they've done."
Hachimura is putting up 13.4 points per game this season on 51% shooting. In the last eight contests, however, Hachimura is shooting 18.9 points per game on 59.2% from the field.
Beverley is speaking very highly of the Lakers third and fourth options, but if they keep up their recent play, the former Laker may have a point among their league-wide rank.
Los Angeles returns to action tomorrow night at home against the Charlotte Hornets in a game that was originally rescheduled from Jan. 9 due to the wildfires in the Greater Los Angeles Area.
