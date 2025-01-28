Paul George Injury Status For Lakers vs 76ers
Former nine-time All-Star Philadelphia 76ers power forward Paul George is in the midst of his worst season in years.
The Palmdale native, 34, has already missed major time for a team that is out of the play-in picture. He's also averaging his lowest output over the course of a full season (outside of 2014-15, when he appeared in just six games due to injury) since his second pro season, 2011-12. The 6-foot-8 Fresno State product is averaging 17.1 points on .429/.365/.823 shooting splits, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.7 steals a night in 30 games.
More Lakers: Full List of Lakers Assets Heading into Trade Deadline
At 17-27, the 76ers currently occupy the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia is three games behind the No. 10-seed Chicago Bulls, who improved to a 20-27 record after a surprise 129-121 victory over the West's No. 4-seeded Denver Nuggets on Monday.
Per Derek Bodner of PHLY Sports, George will sit out with a left finger sprain, incurred during Philadelphia's eventual 109-97 victory over Chicago on January 25.
More Lakers: Los Angeles Predicted to Ditch Austin Reaves for $163 Million Star Guard
2023 MVP 76ers center Joel Embiid has been out since January 4 with a left knee injury, and appears to be at risk of not being named to the All-Star team for the first time since 2016-17 thanks to his health issues and his team's underwhelming season start.
George, meanwhile, is almost certainly not making the cut. The former L.A. Clippers superstar's $211.6 million maximum contract he inked this past summer is already looking like something of an albatross, just over half a season into his first year in the City of Brotherly Love.
To top it off, he had to be present first-hand to witness Philadelphia celebrate as its new favorite team made its second Super Bowl in three seasons, in the most inconvenient way possible.
Former two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond, now Embiid's backup, is on the shelf with a left toe injury. Undersized power forward Caleb Martin, another huge free agent signing, is on the shelf with a right hip sprain. Wing KJ Martin is out with a left foot stress reaction. Promising rookie shooting guard Jared McCain is done for the year following a left knee meniscus surgery.
One of the 76ers' best value free agency signings this offseason, forward Guerschon Yabusele, is considered probable to play through his right knee swelling.
The Lakers have yet to release an official injury report, although it seems likely injured role players Gabe Vincent and Rui Hachimura could remain on the shelf for a bit longer.
More Lakers:
Lakers' LeBron James Named All-Star Starter, Makes NBA Record 21st Team
Anthony Davis Demands Los Angeles Trade for 'Another Big'
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.