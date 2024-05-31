Lakers News: Pelicans Reportedly Make Decision On LA Draft Pick
The New Orleans Pelicans obtained a treasure trove of future draft picks in the three-time deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards that sent All-NBA big man Anthony Davis to Tinseltown circa 2019.
New Orleans added former L.A. lottery picks Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram (who blossomed into an All-Star), guard Josh Hart, the draft rights to eventual No. 4 pick De'Andre Hunter (later flipped to the Atlanta Hawks), two other future first rounders, swap rights for another first, and $1.1 million in cash. The unprotected final draft pick in that deal that would convey to New Orleans was for 2024 or 2025. How New Orleans would choose to move forward with regards to that selection has been a mystery, but given the lowly-regarded crop this year, it seemed quite possible that the Lakers would defer to the future.
Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the Pelicans intend to defer the pick to 2025, thus giving the Lakers this year's No. 17 selection to use. Los Angeles will now have two picks in the draft, between this first rounder and its No. 55 selection late in the second round.
Will Bronny James, the one-and-done USC Trojans guard who happens to also be the son of Los Angeles All-Star forward LeBron, be a target for L.A.? He's seen as a probable second round pick after a strong showing in this month's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. But will he last all the way to the No. 55 pick, when several major playoff contenders will have picks far earlier, and know that they could potentially lure LeBron James away to play alongside his son? Probably not. Los Angeles may need to trade up in the second round to secure Bronny's services.
