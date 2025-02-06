Perfect Buyout Market Player For Lakers Just Got Released: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers had one of the best trade deadlines in recent memory. Not only did they add star point guard Luka Doncic but the team also traded for center Mark Williams.
But the team could still add some talent along the margins. Due to them trading away both Max Christie and Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles could use another guard that can shoot.
Well, the Lakers may have just gotten a gift from a Western Conference rival. The Utah Jazz are reportedly planning on waiving guard Josh Richardson. The reason this could help the Lakers is that Richardson could be the perfect addition to this team via the buyout market.
The Lakers need some help in the backcourt following all the moves that they have made. Richardson could give them a defensive-minded guard who can also shoot the ball decently well.
The guard has been dealing with a heel injury but he is expected to join a contending team after being waived by Utah. Richardson was with the Miami Heat but now will look elsewhere to keep his season going strong.
For the year, the guard has averaged 4.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Richardson is normally a strong shooter from distance but has seen a decline this year.
He is normally a 36.3 percent shooter from beyond the 3-point arch but is only shooting 27.3 percent in eight games this season. While his numbers don't immediately jump off the page, Richardson could be exactly what the Lakers need to fully bolster the roster for the stretch run of the season.
It remains to be seen if the Lakers will be able to land Richardson but he could be a very solid option for Los Angeles. The Lakers have an open roster spot and will likely be aggressive on the buyout market this season as they look to fill out the team before the playoffs.
