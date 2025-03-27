Stephen A Smith Slams Lakers' LeBron James Over Troll Post
Long-time ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith fired back at Lakers superstar forward LeBron James on Thursday during his show First Take.
The show opened with Smith responding to James' Instagram post, in which he epically trolled the analyst. Smith had some choice words for the 40-year-old, calling James 'petty' for the post.
“That's how petty you've become?... When has LeBron ever done something like that?... This man is in his feelings. I wonder why? Could it be because I don't believe you're the GOAT?”
Smith has gotten really personal with this beef between himself and James. It's gotten to the point where it's not even sports-related.
Nonetheless, Smith is in the engaging business, and since people care about James, he's going to milk this as much as he can—at least, that's what James believes.
James appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday and commented on Smith's recent media presence. He noted that Smith has been on a 'tour' similar to Taylor Swift since their confrontation in early March following a Lakers win over the New York Knicks.
"He's like on a Taylor Swift tour run right now... It started off with ' I didn't want to address it. I wasn't going to address it, but since the video came out, I feel the need to address it.' M*****f***** are you kidding me? If there's one person that couldn't wait until the video drop so you could address it, it's your ass. And he completely, like, missed the point...," James said.
After James said these words, Smith went on his show and said that if James had touched him, he would have 'swung on him.'
"Let me state for the record that while we bring up that, let me assure you it wouldn't have gone down like that. I would have gotten my ass kicked, because had that man put his hands on me, I would have immediately swung on him. Immediately. That, I'm not going to tolerate. But I knew he wasn't going to do something like that," said Smith.
There's been a lot of back-and-forth between the two. However, with Smith crossing the line, we'll see if it ends soon.
James and the Lakers have the rest of the season to worry about and then some. As of Thursday morning, Los Angeles is the fourth seed and will face the Chicago Bulls on the road.
