Projecting Likelihood That Lakers' Anthony Davis Will Compete for Third Olympic Title in 2028
During the 2024 Paris Olympics USA basketball put together one of the most iconic rosters in international competition history. A group led by potential greatest of all-time LeBron James, history's greatest 3-point shooter Stephen Curry, and USA Basketball's all-time leading scorer Kevin Durant.
The 2024 United States men’s basketball team secured their fifth straight Olympic gold medal. Their journey to the final was not easy as other countries started to emerge as legitimate threats to the stars and stripes.
Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Serbian national team gave the United States a real test in their semifinals match. This followed up with a gold medal game against the host country France who took the Americans to the wire. Heroic efforts by the three greatest players of this generation is what propelled team USA to Olympic immortality.
As the focus shifts to 2028 where the Olympics will take place in Los Angeles California, Team USA's roster will look dramatically different as it is not likely that James, Curry, and Durant will all share the floor together again.
Olympic basketball's most valuable player LeBron James did comment on his future with Team USA during a conversation with Donatas Urbonas of Basket News.
“I can’t see myself playing in Los Angeles 2028. I didn’t see myself playing in Paris 2024 too. But four years from now, I can’t see it.”
Team USA will go through a youth movement where young stars like Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, and Paolo Banchero will be asked to carry the responsibility to deliver gold for the United States.
Two-time gold medalist Anthony Davis played a significant role for Team USA serving as their defensive anchor on the interior. Davis will be 35 if he decides to participate in the L.A. games which leaves a lot uncertainty. Injuries have hampered the Lakers' big man throughout his career making it difficult to predict where his body will be at in 2028.
The 2020 NBA champion would be the perfect veteran for the next group of national team representatives. Davis has won at every level and has had the chance to play with all-time great players who have put their egos aside to achieve something bigger than themselves. Unfortunately, as solid of an edition that Davis would be to the Team USA roster his injury history makes it hard to foresee him participating in the 2028 Olympic games.
More Lakers: Los Angeles Star Anthony Davis to Join Floyd Mayweather's Entourage for Upcoming Fight